Chris Bosh's Mom: I'm No Drug Trafficker, But Chris Is Evicting Me

Chris Bosh's mom tells TMZ Sports allegations she's trafficking drugs out of the Texas home owned by her NBA star son are ridiculous and untrue ... but acknowledges there is a rift with Chris.

We spoke with Freida Bosh and her son, Joel Bosh﻿, about the police raid on the home where she lives in DeSoto, Texas ... in which cops claim they found evidence connecting Freida's house with a drug trafficking operation.

Freida says she "built" the home with Chris roughly 12 years ago -- but since then, their relationship has deteriorated and he's been trying to evict her. Freida says the two haven't spoken in 5 years.

To combat the eviction, Freida says she's had to hire lawyers -- and has been forced to rent out the home to various tenants to cover the pricey legal bills.

Long story short ... Freida says the person who brought trouble to the home is a former short-term tenant -- and she had NOTHING to do with his alleged illegal activity.

FYI, cops believe crack cocaine and heroin were being trafficked out of the home. No arrests have been made, but we're told that could happen soon.

Joel Bosh says he's been trying to help his mom work things out with Chris -- but his priority is helping her clear her name in the drug trafficking case because he believes she's 100% innocent.

Despite the family drama, both Freida and Joel say they love Chris and hope they can reconcile soon.