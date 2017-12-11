Claudia Jordan on Meghan Markle Stuffing Bra, Weight Watching ... Part of the Job!!

Claudia Jordan Says Stuffing Bra on 'Deal or No Deal' Part of the Job

EXCLUSIVE

Claudia Jordan ﻿said models are a lot like boxers -- making weight and looking the part is totally part of the job.

We got Claudia outside Delilah Sunday night in WeHo and asked her about claims her former "Deal or No Deal" co-star Tameka Jacobs made ... saying Meghan Markle was told to stuff her bra and watch her figure in her 1-year stint as a briefcase model.

Check it out ... Claudia gets brutally honest ... not only confirming Tameka's claims, but taking it a step further by saying the inspections didn't cross the line, because models have to look good.

Speaking of which ... here's Her Royal Highness rocking a Santa dress.

Happy Ho-Ho-Ho-lidays!!!