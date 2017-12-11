Keaton Jones GoFundme Problems Account On Hold, $58k Left Hanging!!!

Bullied Student Keaton Jones GoFundme Page On Hold, $58k Left Hanging

EXCLUSIVE

There's a big hiccup in online fundraising efforts for Keaton Jones -- one GoFundMe page has been shut down altogether, and another's on hold with nearly $60,000 unspoken for.

GoFundMe tells us the page labeled "Stand Up for Keaton," which was opened 2 days ago, is no longer accepting donations. Since Keaton's anti-bullying message went viral over the weekend, the page has pulled in $58,249 in donations ... however the guy who started it is putting the charity on hold. GoFundMe says it needs to contact Keaton's mom, Kimberly Jones, to ensure she's the beneficiary ... since the guy who started the page doesn't know her. So far, the company's been unable to reach her.

There was a second GoFundMe page, purportedly started by Kimberly herself which solicited money for Keaton's Christmas gifts. Sources close to the situation tell us that was immediately shut down by GoFundMe due to fraud concerns -- namely, whether it was really started by Kimberly.

Further complicating the fundraising are social media postings from the real Kimberly Jones. As we reported ... photos of her with the Confederate flag and comments about whining "butt hurt Americans" have sparked an online backlash.

The guy behind the "Stand Up for Keaton" page even reacted, saying, "THIS IS NOT ABOUT THE MOM!!" He added he doesn't know the Jones family, but just wanted to help a kid who's been bullied.