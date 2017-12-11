Roy Moore's Wife Responds to Anti-Semitic Claims

Roy Moore's Wife We're Not Anti-Semites ... Some of Our Best Lawyers Are Jews

Roy Moore and his wife rolled out that old tried-and-true response to allegations they're anti-Semitic -- pointing out they employ Jews.

Kayla Moore was speaking at an event for her husband Monday night in Alabama, on the eve of the special Senate election, when she made the cringeworthy comment.

Kayla Moore, wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, accuses media of painting couple as anti-Semitic. pic.twitter.com/Vcczj6pNPv — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2017

Kayla said the "fake news" would have you believe they don't care for Jews, and she wanted to set the record straight once and for all. Not sure this shout-out to their legal team will get the job done, but here it is.

Kayla added some of their closest friends are Jewish, too. Seriously. That's almost word-for-word how she said it.

As the Moore's inner circle might say ... oy vey!