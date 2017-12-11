TMZ

UFC's Brendan Schaub Pacquiao Would Whoop McGregor ... Way Worse Than Floyd!

12/11/2017 10:49 AM PST

UFC's Brendan Schaub Says Pacquiao Would Whoop McGregor Worse Than Mayweather

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor actually had a shot against Floyd Mayweather ... but he would get straight-up SMASHED by Manny Pacquiao -- so says ex-UFC star Brendan Schaub.

We got Schaub -- an analyst on the MayMac media tour -- to weigh in on McGregor vs. Pacquiao with rumors of the super-fight swirling ... and he told TMZ Sports Conor doesn't have a chance in hell of upsetting Manny.

"I actually think it's a tougher fight for Conor," Brendan said. "Pacquiao's more of a pressure fighter, bigger puncher. Floyd Mayweather was the perfect matchup."

The big question -- will the fight actually get made?

Schaub gave us his 2 cents on that ... and what he'd do if he was in McGregor's shoes. 

