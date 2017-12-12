Carrie Fisher's Dog Gary Doesn't Just Heel, He Heals ... Says New Owner

Carrie Fisher's Dog Gary Heals Her Fans, Says New Owner

EXCLUSIVE

Carrie Fisher's French bulldog, Gary, is more than a famous pooch looking to make a buck -- he's downright therapeutic for Carrie's throngs of fans ... and his new owner's seen it happen, firsthand.

We got Carrie's former assistant, Corby McCoin, leaving Basix Cafe in West Hollywood ... with Gary, of course. We asked her about the standoff with Disney and Carrie's family -- primarily her daughter Billie Lourd and ex-husband Bryan Lourd.

We broke the story ... Billie and Bryan think Gary's public appearances cheapen Carrie's legacy, and want Corby to keep Gary out of the spotlight.

Corby says she isn't in it for the money, but adds it's clear to her now ... Gary provides emotional support to fans who are missing Carrie.