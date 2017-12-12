JWoww Buy My NJ Crib ... You Can GTL, While I Bank Nearly $1 Mil

JWoww Could Profit Nearly $1 Million Off New Jersey Home

Exclusive Details

JWoww's massive 7,000 square foot New Jersey home isn't right on the Jersey shore but it's close and, HUGE BONUS ... the buyer won't have to go far for all their GTL needs.

JWoww just listed her 6 bedroom, 5 bath home in Toms River for $1.59 million. And while it's got a big kitchen with 2 islands, lagoon pool and slide, the pad is a true "Jersey Shore" fan's dream because there's a gym, tanning bed and laundry room inside the pad.

JWoww bought the home in 2011 for only $685k, so she's looking to make off with $905k. No word where she's moving to or if the tanning bed is actually included in the sale. Might be hard for her to part with it.