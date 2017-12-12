Keaton Jones' Mom Those Confederate Pics ... Supposed to Be 'Ironic and Funny'

Keaton Jones' Mother Defends Confederate Flag Photos

Breaking News

Keaton Jones' mother is defending her social media posts with the Confederate flag and insisting she and her family are not racists.

Kimberly Jones told 'GMA' the photos were intended to be "extreme" and "ironic and funny."

Kimberly said she would take it back if she could. She's made her social media pages private since the backlash started.

As TMZ first reported, Kimberly's posts also hindered online fundraising efforts. One GoFundMe account, which raised $58k for Keaton's case, is now on hold. The person who started the page stresses he has nothing to do with Kimberly ... and only wants to help Keaton.