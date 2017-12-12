Oscar Pistorius Bruised In Prison Fight ... Over Phone

Here's a story about a no-legged man in an ass-kicking contest ...

Ex-Olympic sprinter (turned convicted killer) Oscar Pistorius was involved in a prison fight in the South African penitentiary where he's locked up ... officials confirm.

The Blade Runner -- who's serving a 13-year prison term for the 2013 shooting death of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp -- got into the scrap on Dec. 6.

Prison officials say Pistorius and another inmate fought "over the use of a public phone in the special care unit."

Pistorius only suffered a bruise. No word on the other inmate.

Not so tough without your gun, are ya?