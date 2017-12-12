Roy Moore Loses Alabama Senate Election Against Doug Jones

Breaking News

The contentious and highly publicized race for Alabama's vacant Senate seat is finally over ... and the victor is Doug Jones.

Roy Moore lost the special election for the seat left open by Jeff Sessions Tuesday night, to his Democratic opponent Jones﻿, by a slim margin ... amidst the mounting allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

As we reported ... Moore rode in horseback to cast his ballot Tuesday -- and the showmanship apparently didn't pay off. It's unclear if his spokesman's TV appearances had any effect.

Thank you ALABAMA!!

— Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 13, 2017