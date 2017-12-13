Ezekiel Elliott Bet Eric Dickerson He'll Rush for 200 Yards In Return Game

Eric Dickerson Zeke Bet Me He'll Rush for 200 Yards ... In Return Game

Ezekiel Elliott truly believes he'll crack 200 yards in his first game back from suspension -- and he's so confident about it, he made a jersey bet with Eric Dickerson.

Zeke and E.D. are close personal friends -- and the Hall of Famer told us he's been talking with the Dallas Cowboys running back while he's serving his 6-game suspension.

The good news for Jerry Jones ... Dickerson says Elliott wanted to prove he's serious about dropping 200 on the Seahawks on Dec. 24 -- so he bet his game jersey against one of Dickerson's game jerseys.

Dickerson says if Zeke wins the bet, he has a "special" jersey in his collection he's willing to give the young superstar.

Game on ...