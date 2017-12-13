Ezekiel Elliott Bet Eric Dickerson He'll Rush for 200 Yards In Return Game

EXCLUSIVE
Ezekiel Elliott truly believes he'll crack 200 yards in his first game back from suspension -- and he's so confident about it, he made a jersey bet with Eric Dickerson.
Zeke and E.D. are close personal friends -- and the Hall of Famer told us he's been talking with the Dallas Cowboys running back while he's serving his 6-game suspension.
The good news for Jerry Jones ... Dickerson says Elliott wanted to prove he's serious about dropping 200 on the Seahawks on Dec. 24 -- so he bet his game jersey against one of Dickerson's game jerseys.
Dickerson says if Zeke wins the bet, he has a "special" jersey in his collection he's willing to give the young superstar.
Game on ...