Future Has to Pay Up To Settle Suit with Rocko

Future Settles Lawsuit with Rocko And Has To Pay Up

EXCLUSIVE

Future is gonna be forking over dough to his ex-pal and producer, Rocko﻿, to settle their nearly 18-month long legal battle ... according to Rocko, at least.

Court docs, obtained by TMZ and filed by both sides, request a dismissal of the case. Rocko's lawyers tell TMZ ... he's happy with the "very successful result." The legal team wouldn't give up an exact number. Rocko was originally seeking $10 million.

Our sources say the payout is 7 figures. Future's camp had no comment.

Rocko had sued Future claiming the rapper cut a side deal with Epic Records that stiffed Rocko out of millions. Future later countersued saying his deal with Rocko never made him exclusive, and also claimed it was Rocko who owed him dough.