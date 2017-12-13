Mel B I'm Forking Out More Than $500k to Belafonte

Mel B Paying Stephen Belafonte More Than $500k in Spousal Support

EXCLUSIVE

Stephen Belafonte will haul in six figures annually from Mel B in their divorce settlement.

According to new docs filed in the case, Mel B is paying her ex-husband $15,000 per month ... and that's over the next 3 years. That works out to $180k per year, and a total of $540k.

As we reported, they struck a settlement deal in November where they share joint legal custody of their daughter, Madison. What we didn't know was how much Mel would have to pay.

She's also paying an additional $200k for Stephen's attorneys' fees. That payment is due Dec. 20.

Chances she sends the check in a Christmas card? Zero point zero.