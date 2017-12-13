UFC's Tyron Woodley Set for Surgery ... Kicking GSP's Ass Once I'm Back!

UFC's Tyron Woodley Says He's Set for Surgery, Wants GSP for Return Fight

UFC champ Tyron Woodley says he's still dead set on murking Georges St-Pierre -- but it's gonna have to wait 'cause he's going under the knife.

Tyron broke the injury news on this week's episode of "The Hollywood Beatdown" (full episode drops on Friday) -- saying it makes sense to fix his jacked up shoulder now since his fight with Nate Diaz is officially dead.

But, the welterweight king says the surgery ain't gonna knock him out for too long ... and once he's ready to throw hands, there's only one dude he wants to scrap with -- even if he's running scared.

"I wanna fight Georges, man. I offered to go up and fight him at middleweight ... faked some backside injury, now he vacating the belt," Woodley said.

