Adam Levine Sells Holmby Hills Home for $18 Million Cash

EXCLUSIVE

Adam Levine suddenly has $18 mil worth o' holiday cheer after striking a sweet real estate deal.

TMZ has learned Levine is in escrow on his 9,221 square foot Holmby Hills home. We're told the purchase will be finalized in the coming week and the buyer is paying ALL CASH!!! His realtor, Kurt Rappaport, handled the sale.

Adam bought the home just 5 months ago but decided to ditch it since it needed a ton of work, and he didn't want to deal with construction while he and Behati have baby #2 on the way.

The 5 bedroom, 6 bath home was listed for $18.9 million, but he accepted an $18 mil offer -- exactly what he paid for it. Easy come, easy go.

Levine's also got another house on the market for $15.95 million.