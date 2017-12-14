Conor McGregor Takes Dee Devlin On Louis Vuitton Shopping Spree, Great Timing!

Conor McGregor Takes Dee Devlin On Louis Vuitton Spree ... Great Timing!

What do you do when everyone in the world thinks you're trying to bang Rita Ora??

If you're Conor McGregor ... you take your REAL girlfriend on a luxury shopping spree!!

Check out the UFC superstar and Dee Devlin leaving the LV store in NYC with more than 11 BAGS (and that's only the bags we could see!).

Of course, Conor reportedly made around $100 mil for the Mayweather fight (so money ain't a thing) -- but it seems he's trying extra hard to make Dee happy.

Unless those bags are for him ...