Katie Holmes Did Party with Jamie Foxx at His 50th Birthday Bash

Katie Holmes No Way I'm Missing My Man's 50th!!! Rare Public Outing with Jamie Foxx

EXCLUSIVE

Jamie Foxx was NOT flying solo at his huge 50th birthday event -- Katie Holmes was by his side and we've got the video of them flirting like a couple of teenagers.

Katie got onstage with her man Wednesday night at Paramount Studios -- and at least for these few moments ... couldn't keep their hands off each other. The couple's been together for 4 years, but we've only seen PDA shots once before. Normally, they avoid all public photos or video.

As we reported ... Jamie went old-school with the playlist ... with Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris and Too Short.

Pretty fitting Jamie was whispering sweet nothings to Katie while Jay-Z's "Excuse Me Miss" was blaring. Nicely done, Jamie.