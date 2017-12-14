Katie Holmes Did Party with Jamie Foxx at His 50th Birthday Bash

EXCLUSIVE
Jamie Foxx was NOT flying solo at his huge 50th birthday event -- Katie Holmes was by his side and we've got the video of them flirting like a couple of teenagers.
Katie got onstage with her man Wednesday night at Paramount Studios -- and at least for these few moments ... couldn't keep their hands off each other. The couple's been together for 4 years, but we've only seen PDA shots once before. Normally, they avoid all public photos or video.
As we reported ... Jamie went old-school with the playlist ... with Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris and Too Short.
Pretty fitting Jamie was whispering sweet nothings to Katie while Jay-Z's "Excuse Me Miss" was blaring. Nicely done, Jamie.