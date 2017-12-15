Joel McHale Boycott Thursday Night Football? ... No Way.

EXCLUSIVE
This clip with Joel McHale sums up the NFL's problem with Thursday Night Football in a nutshell -- he knows it's dangerous for the players ... but he loves the sport too much to stop watching.
McHale is a footballaholic -- but with huge names like Drew Brees and Richie Incognito calling for an end to the mid-week game due to a spike in injuries, we asked Joel if he would support one less day of the NFL.
The short answer ... no.
McHale was a tight end for the Washington Huskies back in college -- so, he knows what he's talking about when it comes to the risks of the sport.
But this is exactly the battle Brees, Incognito and others are facing -- fans can't get enough of the game ... despite the burden it puts on the players.