Joel McHale Boycott Thursday Night Football? ... No Way.

12/15/2017 7:27 AM PST

This clip with Joel McHale sums up the NFL's problem with Thursday Night Football in a nutshell -- he  knows it's dangerous for the players ... but he loves the sport too much to stop watching.

McHale is a footballaholic -- but with huge names like Drew Brees and Richie Incognito calling for an end to the mid-week game due to a spike in injuries, we asked Joel if he would support one less day of the NFL.

The short answer ... no.

McHale was a tight end for the Washington Huskies back in college -- so, he knows what he's talking about when it comes to the risks of the sport.

But this is exactly the battle Brees, Incognito and others are facing -- fans can't get enough of the game ... despite the burden it puts on the players.

