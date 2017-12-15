Macaulay Culkin Smashes Swoggle In Pro Wrestling Match

Macaulay Culkin Smashes Swoggle In Pro Wrestling Match

Breaking News

You guys give up or ya thirsty for more?!!?!

Macaulay Culkin channeled his inner-Randy Savage -- and dominated a pro wrestling match in L.A. on Thursday, culminating in a move where the actor FLEW OFF THE TOP ROPE!

Culkin was ringside at Bar Wrestling ... during a match between Joey Ryan, Candace Larae and Dick Justice VS. Peter Avalon, Ray Rosas and Swoggle.

In footage captured by ProWrestlingSheet, you can see Culkin -- in a Rowdy Roddy Piper shirt -- interfere with the match by using a trick from "Home Alone" ... rolling marbles into the ring!!

He then zeroes in on Swoggle and hits him with a splash from the top rope while the crowd chants, "Home Alone!"

It's awesome!

Soooo ... bring on the Wet Bandits?!?