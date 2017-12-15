Macaulay Culkin Smashes Swoggle In Pro Wrestling Match

Breaking News
You guys give up or ya thirsty for more?!!?!
Macaulay Culkin channeled his inner-Randy Savage -- and dominated a pro wrestling match in L.A. on Thursday, culminating in a move where the actor FLEW OFF THE TOP ROPE!
Culkin was ringside at Bar Wrestling ... during a match between Joey Ryan, Candace Larae and Dick Justice VS. Peter Avalon, Ray Rosas and Swoggle.
In footage captured by ProWrestlingSheet, you can see Culkin -- in a Rowdy Roddy Piper shirt -- interfere with the match by using a trick from "Home Alone" ... rolling marbles into the ring!!
He then zeroes in on Swoggle and hits him with a splash from the top rope while the crowd chants, "Home Alone!"
It's awesome!
Soooo ... bring on the Wet Bandits?!?