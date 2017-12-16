Macaulay Culkin Blasted By Pro Wrestler 'This Ain't Hollywood, Bitch!'

Macaulay Culkin made a bigger mistake than "Richie Rich" when he messed with wrestling star Swoggle this week -- and now the ex-WWE superstar is hell bent on REVENGE!!!!

Remember, it was Swoggle who was targeted by Culkin at a Bar Wrestling event in L.A. on Thursday -- with Mac hitting him with a flying splash from the rope!

But now, Swoggle tells TMZ Sports ... Culkin is GONNA PAY for his transgressions.

"Macaulay Culkin ... this is pro wrestling. This is my world. This ain't Hollywood, bitch!"