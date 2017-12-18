Johnny Manziel Fiancee Lip 'Hanging Off' After Dog Fight ... Fixed by Kardashian Doc!

Johnny Manziel Fiancee's Lip 'Hanging Off' After Dog Fight

Johnny Manziel's fiancee, Bre Tiesi, almost had one of her lips torn off by a dog ... but it looks like she's gonna be OK after one of the Kardashians' plastic surgeons worked his magic.

Bre detailed the scary incident on social media -- saying her lip was "legit hanging off" after she tried to break up a canine throwdown involving her two pups.

But the IG model wasn't about to let a random ER doc mess with her kisser ... so she hit up Garth Fisher -- a Beverly Hills surgeon who's worked on Kris Jenner -- and he stitched her up, good as new.

Well, not exactly ... but Bre says she should be scar-free in just a few weeks!

Not like she wouldn't be smokin' hot either way.