TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

John Skipper ESPN Staffers 'Stunned, Saddened' ... After Resignation

12/18/2017 9:54 AM PST

John Skipper: ESPN Staffers 'Stunned, Saddened' By Resignation

Exclusive Details

Multiple ESPN staffers tell TMZ Sports they're in complete shock over John Skipper's sudden resignation and admission of substance addiction ... with everyone we spoke with telling us he was extremely well-liked.

We spoke with people from all facets of ESPN -- current talent, producers and past employees -- and the sense we get is that no one saw this coming

As one current ESPNer tells us, "People are just stunned ... a lot of us truly respected him."

"You will be hard pressed to find anyone with a negative word about him."

Another staffer told us, "I'm shocked. I liked the guy a lot." 

Moments ago, Dan Le Batard went on the air on his ESPN show and got emotional talking about how much Skipper has meant to him. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web