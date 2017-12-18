Justin Timberlake's Locking Down 'Man of the Woods' Trademark

Justin Timberlake Locking Down 'Man of the Woods' ... Next Big Project?!?

Justin Timberlake has been teasing a new album for months, and we found some docs that might reveal what it's gonna be called.

The singer just filed to trademark the phrase "Man of the Woods." According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Justin's aiming to use it for a bunch of things like CDs, DVDs, downloadable music, clothes, concert posters, programs ... and live performances and tours.

He also applied to trademark "Fresh Leaves," which docs say could go on hats, robes, shorts, jerseys, long-sleeved t-shirts, and more.

Educated guess? One's the album title and the other's the first single.

Justin's filing comes less than 2 months before he performs the halftime show for Super Bowl 52 -- a gig that would exponentially boost his album sales.

Sooo ... got wood, JT?