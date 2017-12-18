Rob Lowe Fights Santa Barbara Wildfires, Feeds Firefighters

Rob Lowe Fights Wildfire, Feeds Firefighters

Rob Lowe took matters into his own hands as a wildfire crept toward his Santa Barbara home -- by helping firefighters battle the flames, and then fueling them up.

Rob's home was spared even though it looked like the blaze was knocking at his front door early Sunday morning. The Thomas Fire's been raging for 2 weeks now and has made its way to Santa Barbara where Rob, Oprah, Ellen and Katy Perry's folks have had to evacuate their homes.

To show his gratitude for saving his community, Rob later invited the fire crew over for dinner to the home they saved, where they recharged on spaghetti and burgers.

No stopping for these guys as the fire's only 45 percent contained. So far, Rob's been spared, but 18,000 structures are still in danger.