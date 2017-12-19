Harvey Weinstein & Georgina Happy 10th Anniv ... She Gets $12 Mil If She Leaves Now

Harvey Weinstein's Prenup Says Georgina Gets $12 Million If She Divorces Him Today

EXCLUSIVE

Georgina Chapman stands to get 8 figures if she divorces Harvey Weinstein today, but their prenup says he could fork out much more ... now that they've crossed the 10-year mark.

The Weinsteins' 10th anniversary was Friday, and while they obviously have nothing to celebrate ... the milestone triggers a major bump in spousal support. The prenup they signed in December 2007 says Georgina gets $400k annually for every year of marriage, if they divorce now.

Before the anniversary, that number was only $300k.

The docs also spell out her cut of their marital assets. For the first 5 years of marriage, Georgina gets $250k per year -- and for years 6 through 10, she gets $700k per year. That totals up to a lump sum payment of $4.75 million.

But wait, there's more -- a housing allowance. Mrs. W gets $25k per month of marriage, with a cap of $3 mil ... which they've reached after 120 months together.

Add in the 10 years of spousal support -- for another $4 mil -- and the grand total is $11.75 million.

The numbers are huge, but so are their bottom lines. Weinstein is reportedly worth north of $250 mil ... while Georgina's net worth is roughly $20 million.

This all assumes Georgina files for divorce sometime soon. We know she's hired a high-powered NY divorce attorney, but, so far, no docs have been filed.

The prenup does have a gag order of sorts -- they both agree not to publish diaries, memoirs, letters, stories, photographs, or do interviews referring to their personal biz or financial affairs. Ditto for movies and TV deals. Sorry, Lifetime.﻿

One last thing. If, by some miracle, the Weinsteins are still together a year from now ... Georgina's annual split of their assets goes from $700k up to a cool $1 mil per year.