Mohamed Hadid Proud of Bella's Sexy 'Hammer Jam' But, It Ain't for My Eyes!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Mohamed Hadid doesn't need to see his daughter Bella's half-naked, hammer-yielding LOVE Magazine Advent calendar video to know he'd be a huge fan ... in theory.

We got Mohamed out in Bev Hills Monday and asked him about Bella's "hammer jam," where she went primal on a tire -- while wearing lingerie.

While you'd think it'd be awkward for a dad to give his daughter props for that sort of thing, Mohamed actually manages to not make it weird. (Definitely helps he hasn't seen it.)