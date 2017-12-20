Jay Glazer The NFL Needs Diddy ... Here's Why

Jay Glazer says the NFL should be rollin' out the red carpet for Diddy -- 'cause they need him more than he needs them.

We got the NFL Insider leaving Craig's in L.A. ... and Jay told us why the league would be lucky to bring on a man of Diddy's diverse talents.

"Great businessman, guy knows sports ... the NFL needs more people like Diddy in the league who can kinda forward think a little bit more and certainly knows how to build a brand," Glazer told TMZ Sports.

So when it comes to Puff potentially buying the Carolina Panthers -- Jay's with Nipsey Hussle.

"Diddy should be an owner. Absolutely. A million percent."