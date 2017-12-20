Sarah Hyland Should've Checked Website Before Blasting CVS

CVS to Sarah Hyland Check with Us for Pharmacy Hours ... BEFORE Trashing Us!

Sarah Hyland put CVS on blast for leaving her hanging on crucial meds she needed, but the pharmacy is firing back, saying the mix-up was her own damn fault.

Sarah tore into CVS earlier this week after she said a Studio City location never notified her to pick up her medication before closing time ... as she claims they promised they would.

She also called them out for allegedly posting the wrong hours on the Internet. Based on her post, it appears she pulled the hours from a maps app.

And therein lies the problem, as they say. We're told CVS learned Sarah did use a 3rd party search engine to find those hours -- but did NOT check the actual CVS website. That site displays the correct pharmacy closing time ... 9 PM.

Still, CVS apologized to Sarah -- a rep for the company tells us someone from their Cali pharmacy management team contacted her to resolve her issue.