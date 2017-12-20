The Game Sued for Unpaid Judgment of $216k to 40 Glocc

The Game Sued by 40 Glocc Where's My $216k for Beatdown

The Game's been holding out on 40 Glocc ... who says it's time to pay the hell up.

40 Glocc just filed a lawsuit against Game, seeking more than $200k he says he's owed. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, 40 says he won the dough back in November 2016 in a previous lawsuit he'd filed over a 2012 beatdown Game handed him. TMZ got a video of the fight.

40 says the original judgment was for $196,335.15 -- however, because Game's been dragging his feet ... with interest, he now owes $216,775.52.

In the new docs, 40 accuses Game of creating shell companies to hide the money.