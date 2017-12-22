Calvin Harris Thanks, Steve Angello ... For My New $5 Million Crib!!!

Calvin Harris Buys New L.A. Home From Another Famous DJ

Exclusive Details

Calvin Harris paid homage to Steve Angello ... actually, he paid him millions of bucks for his home.

Calvin bought Angello's 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath L.A. home for $5.045 million, and got a deal, too ... the home was originally listed for $5.5 million.

The two have been friends for years and we're told Calvin was sold on the crib since it had a recording studio. It also has a pool, guesthouse and 18-foot ceilings with glass walls, so Calvin can get inspiration looking out into the canyons.

The house is right under the Hollywood sign ... which is kinda awesome.

It looks similar to Calvin's old crib in the hills, except much, much bigger ... and cheaper. Calvin sold his last place for $9.9 million.