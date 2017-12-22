Cris Cyborg Holly Holm Should Be Afraid

Cris Cyborg says she's not sweating Holly Holm's famous leg-striking power -- it's Holly who should be worried about Cyborg's fists.

The UFC superstar joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs tonight on FS1) -- and told us why the former bantamweight champ should be afraid ... very afraid.

Cyborg vs. Holm is the main event at UFC 219 on Dec. 30 in Vegas -- and Cris says she's trying to rally her fans to help out the kids at the local hospitals while she's in town.

