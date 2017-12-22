Senator Orrin Hatch Says Trump Could Be Abraham Lincoln Great

Senator Orrin Hatch Trump Can Be Lincoln Great (Yes, THAT Lincoln)

Senator Orrin Hatch is sticking to the story he told earlier this week -- that Donald Trump could be the greatest Prez ever -- and now he's even doubling down on that.

We got the Utah senator on Capitol Hill Thursday, the day after Trump and nearly all congressional Republicans did a victory lap for the new tax bill.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch: "This President hasn't even been in office for even a year and look at all the things that he's been able to get done" https://t.co/rdcEK1T7Kc — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 20, 2017

During the celebration, Hatch said Trump could possibly be at the helm of the greatest presidency in American history. So, we followed up ... and this time, he says theres some BIG names that 45 can match.

As for HOW he gets that done? Let's just say, OH was short on details.