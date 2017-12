Danielle Bregoli Ho Ho Ho, Mom ... Your Mortgage is Gone!!!

It seems Danielle Bregoli has taken the words, "Tis better to give than to receive" to heart ... and her mom's Christmas is a lot merrier and brighter as a result.

The 'Cash Me Outside' girl, aka Bhad Bhabie, gave her mom the gift of debt relief ... presenting her with a $65,000 check to pay off her mortgage. Looks like Mama was genuinely touched by the generosity.

It's been an incredible year for the infamous Dr. Phil guest-turned internet meme-turned reality TV star-turned Kardashian rival -turned successful rapper.

And now, she can throw her hat into the ring for one more title -- daughter of the year.