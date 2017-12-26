Ex-Lakers Coach Says There's a '50/50' Chance LeBron James Comes to L.A.

Byron Scott '50/50' Chance Lakers Get LeBron ... Clippers? Not So Much

Secret convo with Lonzo Ball? Buying another mansion in Brentwood?

LeBron James ﻿sure ain't quieting down the noise surrounding him coming to L.A. ... and ex-Lakers coach Byron Scott says the odds are damn good that happens.

"I think it's probably 50/50 right now," Byron told TMZ Sports outside Craig's in WeHo.

To be clear, Byron's assigning those odds to JUST the Lakers ... saying it ain't lookin' so good for the other team in Tinseltown.

But, when it comes to the Lake Show bringing in 'Bron (and Paul George) ... hell to the yes.