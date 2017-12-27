Chief Keef's a Wanted Man Again Over Fender Bender

Chief Keef Wanted Man Again 'Cause of Fender Bender

Chief Keef let a little thing like a court date for a fender bender balloon into an arrest warrant ... and now he's wanted by cops in Cali.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops responded to a small fender bender in Hollywood in September, in which Keef was involved. When deputies arrived, they ran the rapper's info and found he was driving on a suspended or revoked license.

According to court docs, Chief was cited and ordered to show up in court earlier this month, but he skipped the appearance so the judge issued the warrant.

Can't say we're surprised -- Keef has missed a court date or two in the past. Another one bites the dust.