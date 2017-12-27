Crystal Castles' Alice Glass Details Rape, Abuse Allegations Against Ethan Kath in Defamation Suit

Crystal Castles' Alice Glass I'll Take the Stand with My Story ... Details Rape Allegations in Defamation Suit

Alice Glass is firing back at her former Crystal Castles bandmate, Ethan Kath, after he sued her for defamation, and she makes it clear ... she'll swear under oath her rape allegations are true.

Alice filed a declaration in court in response to the lawsuit Ethan filed against her last month, after she publicly claimed he'd raped and abused her.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Alice doubles down on her claims that Ethan had first raped her when she was around 15, and continued to sexually assault, abuse, and isolate her while they dated through the 2000s and early 2010s.

She says she learned after first posting her allegations in October that Ethan had allegedly harmed other women as well, adding she and two other women filed criminal complaints against him in November. She says the detective on the case confirmed Ethan's under investigation.

Ethan has denied her allegations.