Floyd Mayweather: I'm Not Dating Nikki Baby, 'Just Associates'

Exclusive Details

Floyd Mayweather is NOT in a committed relationship with 'Love & Hip Hop' star Nikki Baby ... so says the boxer's rep who tells TMZ Sports, "they're associates."

Floyd and Nikki have been friends for a while -- and ignited dating rumors after a flirty Instagram exchange that was captured by The Shade Room.

But when we reached out to Floyd's rep, Mayweather's camp shot it down saying when it comes to reports of dating, it is "not true."

Don't get it twisted, they're clearly friends and cool with each other -- but no official romantic relationship.