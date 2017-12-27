James Harden Dances With Himself To Chris Brown

James Harden Dancin' With Himself ... To Chris Brown

Here's James Harden proving he doesn't need teammates to shine ... getting his solo groove on after hours at one of the hottest clubs in NYC.

It went down at 1 OAK, where we're told Harden was partying with his crew (and some lovely ladies) until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

We're told the spot normally closes up shop at 4 AM, but James asked they stay open an hour later (which they do all the time for celebs) and the resulting groove is captured in this video.

BTW -- the song is "Heartbreak On A Full Moon" by Chris Brown ... and yeah, it's a jam, even if you don't want it to be.

Get it, James.