Dana White Meeting with Floyd Mayweather's Camp Today, Possible UFC Fight

Dana White says there's still a very real chance Floyd Mayweather gets in the octagon for a UFC fight -- and he's meeting with the boxer's camp later today.

The UFC honcho appeared on "Undisputed" on FS1 and told Skip and Shannon not to rule out a Mayweather fight in 2018.

White says he initially didn't think the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match would happen either -- but that came to fruition ... so anything's possible.

White says he's not sure if Floyd will personally attend the meeting today -- but his crew will be there.

How would Floyd do in MMA? White says he thinks Floyd would lose QUICKLY.

White also says Conor McGregor wants a boxing rematch with Mayweather "really bad" because he wasn't happy with his performance.

White also dropped this -- "I'm interested in getting into boxing in 2018."

Stay tuned ...