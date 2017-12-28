TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Dana White Meeting with Mayweather's Camp ... Possible UFC Fight

12/28/2017 8:29 AM PST

Dana White Meeting with Floyd Mayweather's Camp Today, Possible UFC Fight

Breaking News

Dana White says there's still a very real chance Floyd Mayweather gets in the octagon for a UFC fight -- and he's meeting with the boxer's camp later today. 

The UFC honcho appeared on "Undisputed" on FS1 and told Skip and Shannon not to rule out a Mayweather fight in 2018. 

White says he initially didn't think the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match would happen either -- but that came to fruition ... so anything's possible. 

White says he's not sure if Floyd will personally attend the meeting today -- but his crew will be there. 

How would Floyd do in MMA? White says he thinks Floyd would lose QUICKLY. 

White also says Conor McGregor wants a boxing rematch with Mayweather "really bad" because he wasn't happy with his performance. 

White also dropped this -- "I'm interested in getting into boxing in 2018."

Stay tuned ... 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web