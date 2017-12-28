Kim Kardashian Parties with Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod for 'Taco Wednesday'

Kim Kardashian & Co. Turn Up for 'Taco Wednesday' ... At J Lo & A-Rod's Crib!

Kim Kardashian and krew proved they'll party it up on a Wednesday for tacos and good company -- provided their hosts are Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod.

Kim, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were 3 of the celeb guests hangin' at J-Rod's house in Bel-Air for a "Taco Wednesday" shindig this week.

Kim was bustin' out of her black halter top and pink coat, while J Lo shimmered in a glitter dress. It's a tough call, but we'll say the host mighta outshined everyone. Among some of her other guests -- Leah Remini and Carole Bayer Sager, at least from what we could see.

One other cool thing ... Kris and J Lo's mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, mugged together -- showing their apples haven't fallen far from the tree.