Twins All-Star Miguel Sano Accused of Assaulting Female Photog ... Forcefully Tried to Kiss Me

Minnesota Twins All-Star Miguel Sano Accused of Assaulting Female Photog

Breaking News

A female photographer who covers the Minnesota Twins claims she was assaulted by All-Star Miguel Sano after an autograph signing in 2015 ... when he allegedly tried to drag her into a bathroom to hook up against her will.

Important to note ... the woman behind the allegations has spoken out on social media -- but she has not said if she ever filed a police report.

Here's the story ... Betsy Bissen just posted a detailed statement saying Sano had been flirting with her during the event at a store in Minnesota, but she was very clearly rejecting his advances.

Things came to a head after the session had ended when Bissen showed Sano where the restrooms were located -- and he allegedly tried to grab her and drag her inside.

"I pulled back as he held onto my wrist. It hurt, how badly he was grasping at my wrist but he wouldn't let go. I wasn't going to give up the fight though. He then leaned down and tried to kiss me, more than once."

Bissen says she fought Sano off for a solid 10 minutes before he finally backed off.

"No, he didn't rape me, but he sure did assault me."

Unclear if she plans to take any sort of legal action. We reached out to Sano and his camp for comment -- so far, no word back.