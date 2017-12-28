Teresa Giudice and Daughters Soak Up the Sun in Cancun Away from Joe

Teresa Giudice No Joe, No Problem Cancun Trip with My Girls!!!

Teresa Giudice and her daughters aren't letting the holidays apart from Joe Giudice get them down ... instead soaking up some sun in Cancun.

The New Jersey 'Housewife' is currently vacationing with her girls and her dad down in Mexico -- spending her time applying sunscreen, relaxing on a day bed -- and looking pretty fab in her black bikini.

We broke the story ... Teresa and her kids were unable to visit Joe in prison for Christmas because of some procedural issues, but plan to celebrate with him in the New Year.

Until then ... viva la Mexico!