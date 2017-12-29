Holly Holm Cyborg's a Tougher Fight Than Rousey ... Here's Why

EXCLUSIVE
Holly Holm shocked the world when she slept Ronda Rousey back at UFC 193 ... but Holly says Cris Cyborg -- not Rousey -- is 100% "the biggest challenge" of her career.
Scary thing is ... she's probably right.
"I'm going up in weight and taking on not just a heavier opponent in a bigger weight class, but also a very dominant one," Holm told the guys on "TMZ Live."
She ain't kidding -- Cyborg hasn't lost in over a decade, and KO'd almost every chick brave enough to step into the cage with her.
But Holly ain't backin' down -- "That doesn't mean that she's invincible -- she’s still human-ish."
Bonus: Since she's moving up for the Dec. 30 scrap, we had to ask Holm if she's cool to get her grub on over the holiday weekend.
Short answer -- hell no!