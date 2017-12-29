Tom Morello Says Colin Kaepernick Is NFL's 'Man of the Century'

EXCLUSIVE
Colin Kaepernick's done so much good this past year ... the NFL should lose its 'Man of the Year' award and give the man a damn centennial trophy -- so says rock legend Tom Morello.
We got the Rage/Audioslave guitarist out in West Hollywood ... and he told us Kaepernick's work off the field makes the QB an all-time great in philanthropy and community impact.
"He's clearly NFL Man of the Year, no doubt. NFL Man of the Century!" Tom told TMZ Sports.
One problem -- Kaep ain't even NOMINATED for the Walter Payton award since he's not signed to an NFL team.
Wonder if NFL owners qualify ...