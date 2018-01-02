Charles Woodson Joining Raiders Coaching Staff? 'Never Say Never'

Charles Woodson Joining Raiders Coaching Squad? 'Never Say Never'

Jon Gruden ﻿becoming the next Raiders coach ain't a done deal yet ... but if and when it happens, Raiders legend Charles Woodson says he might be open to joining his staff.

We got Woodson at LAX ... and despite him doing analyst work for ESPN, he told TMZ Sports there's no chance he'd replace Gruden on "Monday Night Football."

But, he left the door open to coaching alongside him -- "Never say never."

It'd be a hell of a reunion -- Woodson was a Pro Bowler all 4 years Chucky coached the Silver and Black (1998-2001), and also played opposite him in Super Bowl 37 (aka the "Gruden Bowl").

So, if Gruden gets the gig ... coach should probably hit up Charles.