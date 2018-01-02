Andy Dalton's Charity Bills Fans Donating Big Money ... After Playoff Heroics

Think Andy Dalton's popular in Bills Country??

Since his miracle TD pass that punched Buffalo's ticket to the postseason, Bills Mafia has given over $57k to his charity -- in just 24 hours since the 1st donation!!

FYI, Dalton's 49-yard toss completed a shocking upset over the Ravens on Sunday ... and effectively ended Buffalo's 17-YEAR playoff drought.

Pretty soon after the game, donations to the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation -- which supports mentally and physically challenged kids across Cincy -- came pouring in.

"To all the Bills fans that are donating to my foundation, thank you ... we can't thank y'all enough," Dalton tweeted.

Props.