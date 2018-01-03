Baker Mayfield Crushes Beers at Clippers Game ... with Hot Girlfriend

Baker Mayfield Crushes Beers at Clippers Game with Hot Girlfriend

Breaking News

Guess Baker Mayfield's over that Rose Bowl loss ... because the Oklahoma QB hit up Staples Center to watch the Clippers on Tuesday night with absolutely no worries.

Mayfield arrived to the game with his smokin' hot GF Morgan Mayberry -- and the two sat pretty close to the court to watch former OU stud Blake Griffin ball out.

The 22-year-old future NFL Draft pick was still rocking his Rose Bowl hat -- so, can't be too upset, right?

As for Mayberry, she's a sorority girl at OU -- and the two have been posting photos together since Sept. 2016.

For the record, the Clips beat the Grizzlies ... with Blake droppin' 21 points.