Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ex-Knicks Star Amar’e Stoudemire Graduates Police Academy, Now A Cop

Amar’e Stoudemire Retired Hooper Joining Police ... Graduates Academy In FL

By TMZ Staff
Published
101526 amare stoudemire primary
Miami Dade College

Amar’e Stoudemire is taking his talents to ... the police department!?

The 43-year-old retired superstar hooper graduated from the Miami-Dade Police Academy with the most recent class of cadets in the School of Justice’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

amare stoudemire getty 3
Getty

"For Amar’e, this is more than a second career. Becoming a police officer was a childhood dream, inspired in part by family members who served in law enforcement," the college said of Stoudemire.

"And he’s graduating with special recognition, receiving the Harry 'Coach' Everett Award for his contributions to the success of the academy program throughout his training."

Stoudemire was a standout at the academy, too ... just like his days on the hardwood.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Amar'e doesn't have to work, so why go into law enforcement? He explained to Sports Illustrated.

"Well, it’s a real job. It’s a community-oriented job where our first line of business is to protect and serve the community."

amare stoudemire getty 2
Getty

Stoudemire continued, "My JV coach was in law enforcement. My uncle, who’s my favorite uncle, was, I mentioned before, also [in] law enforcement, and these are all positive influences that steer me in the right direction. "

Amar'e Stoudemire -- On the Court
Launch Gallery
Amar'e Stoudemire on the court Launch Gallery
Getty

Amar'e amassed a whopping $165+ million throughout his 14-year NBA career, playing for the Suns, Knicks, Mavericks, and Heat.

Since his NBA retirement, the hooper has stayed busy, playing overseas and winning championships in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. He also served as a player development coach for the Brooklyn Nets and launched Stoudemire Wines.

Amar'e, here to protect and serve!

Related articles