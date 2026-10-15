Ex-Knicks Star Amar’e Stoudemire Graduates Police Academy, Now A Cop

Amar’e Stoudemire is taking his talents to ... the police department!?

The 43-year-old retired superstar hooper graduated from the Miami-Dade Police Academy with the most recent class of cadets in the School of Justice’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

"For Amar’e, this is more than a second career. Becoming a police officer was a childhood dream, inspired in part by family members who served in law enforcement," the college said of Stoudemire.

"And he’s graduating with special recognition, receiving the Harry 'Coach' Everett Award for his contributions to the success of the academy program throughout his training."

Stoudemire was a standout at the academy, too ... just like his days on the hardwood.

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Amar'e doesn't have to work, so why go into law enforcement? He explained to Sports Illustrated.

"Well, it’s a real job. It’s a community-oriented job where our first line of business is to protect and serve the community."

Stoudemire continued, "My JV coach was in law enforcement. My uncle, who’s my favorite uncle, was, I mentioned before, also [in] law enforcement, and these are all positive influences that steer me in the right direction. "

Amar'e amassed a whopping $165+ million throughout his 14-year NBA career, playing for the Suns, Knicks, Mavericks, and Heat.

Since his NBA retirement, the hooper has stayed busy, playing overseas and winning championships in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. He also served as a player development coach for the Brooklyn Nets and launched Stoudemire Wines.