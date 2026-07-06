Amar'e Stoudemire Says Becoming Rabbi 'Not Far-Fetched'

Amar'e Stoudemire could end up being Rabbi STAT one day ... 'cause he tells TMZ Sports he's been studying so much, it's not out of the realm of possibility!!

We've talked to the former NBA star plenty of times over the years ... and during some of those interactions, he's been positioned in front of shelves of prayer books.

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Considering Stoudemire converted to Judaism years ago, we asked what his goals are ... and he explained he is keeping his brain active and "always preparing for what's next."

"But God willing, things work out in the right direction."

So could being a rabbi one day be just that?? The Phoenix Suns great laughed and said that would be a LOT of school, but admitted "it's not far-fetched, so you never know."

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STAT gained Israeli citizenship years ago when he was playing professional basketball for Hapoel Jerusalem ... and his Hebrew name is Yahoshafat Ben Avraham.

As for his on-court career, Stoudemire played for the Suns, the Knicks, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Miami Heat ... making six All-Star appearances and earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2003.