Jay-Z Signs Saquon Barkley ... Welcome to Roc Nation!

1/3/2018 10:43 AM PST

Jay-Z Signs Saquon Barkley to Roc Nation Sports

Jay did it again ... signing another high profile college football superstar to his Roc Nation Sports agency roster -- this time, it's Penn State running back Saquon Barkley

Saquon is projected to be a top 10 pick -- and has been hailed as the best running back in college football. He finished 4th in the Heisman Trophy voting. 

Barkley is the 4th running back on the Roc Nation roster -- joining Todd Gurley, Leonard Fournette and C.J. Prosise

Roc Nation also has guys like Dez Bryant, CC Sabathia, Robinson Cano, Kevin Durant and JuJu Smith-Schuster

